The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that the government plans to buy or rent private land to transform into open, public spaces, Project Green chief Steve Ellul has said.

It also says there has been a sharp drop in people interested in voting at elections, according to a survey.

MaltaToday and Il-Mument both focus on a court judgement awarding compensation to the family of Lino Cauchi over his murder in 1982. MaltaToday says the inquiring magistrate had raised concerns that elements of the police may have been involved in the gruesome murder of the accountant suspected of laundering money for a Labour minister.

Il-Mument says the judgement confirmed corruption in the then Labour government. Cauchi was killed 'because he knew too much'.

In other stories MaltaToday says Roberta Metsola is being courted by the European People's Party to serve as European Commission president,

Il-Mument reports on claims that PBS censored an address by President George Vella by omitting his remarks on abortion.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says a promised 'significant' increase in teachers' salaries is still being discussed, according to the education minister. The newspaper also reports on the experiences of an exorcist.

It-Torċa quotes the justice minister as saying one expects more from a small number of members of the judiciary. The newspaper also says there is an adequate supply of diesel in Malta, amid concerns in several European countries.

KullĦadd focuses on the growth of the e-gaming industry in Malta, and a continued drop in unemployment.

Illum reports that the government wants changes in the bus service, including more routes, greater frequency, and more bus lanes.