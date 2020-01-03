The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that according to one of the country’s top five gaming companies, tighter controls, particularly anti-money laundering regulations, are being blamed for the turbulent period being experienced by the industry in Malta. In another story, the newspaper says 1,400 asylum seekers are being held illegally at the Marsa and Safi centres, some of them detained for five months.

The Malta Independent says that the Malta Council for Social and Economic Development is meeting to discuss the recent power cuts on Friday.

L-Orizzont says that the number of those receiving social assistance has gone down to under 7,000.

In-Nazzjon leads with Cardinal Prospero Grech’s funeral Mass in Rome.