The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that 1,400 have received the COVID-19 jab and the authorities are aiming for herd immunity by the summer. It also questions Adrian Delia on the €500,000 donation to Dar tal-Providenza he fronted on Friday.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Konrad Mizzi, now an independent MP, had the highest number of listed absences from parliament last year. The newspaper also reports that topping the wishlist of environment NGOs for the New Year is a stronger legislative framework to protect the environment and a future without fossil fuels.

MaltaToday reports that Malta has lost out on EU cash for a €400m gas pipeline from Sicily. It says the EU will not finance a gas pipeline to Malta as it pushes for hydrogen solutions.

It-Torċa interviews the chaplain at the oncology hospital, who says that as a result of the pandemic, people started appreciating relatives more. It also reports how after 42 years, a man found that his sister is an Ursuline nun.

Il-Mument carries a big picture of PN leader Bernard Grech visiting the grave of his cousin, letter-bomb victim Karin Grech in his first engagement after coming out of quarantine. He said a strong country could not be divided all the time, on everything. It also reports that Robert Abela is hiding his tax returns pre-2017, when he became an MP.

Illum says former Rabat mayor Charles Azzopardi has not declared yet whether he will contest the casual election for Edward Scicluna's former seat in parliament, despite being in pole position. Azzopardi was not allowed to contest the 2019 local elections on the Labour ticket, with party sources at the time citing concerns over his conduct when he was mayor.

KullĦadd says interest in the provision of housing for the vulnerable has doubled.