The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

The papers are dominated by the early morning murder in Sliema on Sunday, with Times of Malta reporting that a man was arrested after the body of the murdered woman was found.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports that Identity Malta expects to have made a loss of €6.2m last year.

The Malta Independent focuses on a 2022 wish list - from getting Malta off the grey list to a change of policy on planning and construction. It also reports how two men died with COVID-positive on Sunday as the number of people in hospital rose.

In-Nazzjon refers to the Vitals/Steward Healthcare hospitals deal, quoting the PN saying Robert Abela is continuing to be an accomplice in a corrupt deal.

L-orizzont focuses its front page on reactions to the Sliema murder,