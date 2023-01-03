The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the arraignment of a pensioner accused of shooting a man in the face during an argument on New Year’s Eve.

In another story, the newspaper quotes a new report which says that the relocation of St Albert the Great College from Valletta to a site in Għaxaq the size of about five football pitches would have significant impacts on the environment and on cultural heritage.

The Malta Independent leads with a foreign story about the late Pope Benedict lying in state at the Vatican.

L-Orizzont leads with a story on child custody cases.

In-Nazzjon recounts the ordeal of a 77-year-old man because of out-of-stock medicine.