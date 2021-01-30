These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that owners of rental properties face fines of up to €3,000 if their tenants breach COVID-19 overcrowding rules.

The newspaper also give prominence to news that the EU has approved a third vaccine, manufactured by AstraZeneca.

The Malta Independent reports on a parliamentary debate about recommendations concerning a new law regulating person of trust, which the government and opposition disagree about.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that an old naval reservoir is to be restored by the Water Services Corporation.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to a government scheme that will allocate €2.2m in funding to owners of bars which had to shut down due to the pandemic. The newspaper also says that its Sunday sister paper, it-Torċa, will be publishing a political survey.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech commenting on a Chamber of SMEs study which found that many small businesses are on the brink of closure. Grech said there is a need for a “clear vision to build trust among businesses and workers”.