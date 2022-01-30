The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Pilatus Bank was used to send $10 million worth of potentially “suspicious” transactions to a mystery company found in the 17 Black money trail. The newspaper also reports on the last moments of cardiac surgeon Albert Fenech as described by members of his family.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says PN leader Bernard Grech is hopeful that his party can close the gap to Labour in the coming weeks and months. The newspaper also asks what will happen to parliamentary committee hearings involving Konrad Mizzi and Justyne Caruana if parliament is dissolved next week.

MaltaToday reports that the government had identified areas of the seabed off Malta for the granting of concessions for the production of renewable energy, production and storage of hydrogen, fish farms and artificial islands. One of the areas is in shallow water off Hurd's Bank and the other a 6,500km belt around the island between 12 and 25km offshore.

It-Torċa quotes feast enthusiasts saying they believe the village feasts will make a return this year.

Il-Mument says Joseph Muscat's latest Facebook post amounts to a fresh threat to Robert Abela, and it asks what the former prime minister knowns on the present one. It also reports that a group of NGOs have called for urgent action in the face of fast-rising prices.

KullĦadd says Malta saw an increase in the number of financial services companies in 2021 despite the pandemic ' and other developments'.

Illum says that according to PN sources, Bernard Grech is determined to stay on as party leader after the general election. The headline is : 'If the gap is reduced to 30,000, I will stay on'.