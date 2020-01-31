Times of Malta leads with the arrest of three people suspected to have hacked into Bank of Valletta’s systems to syphon €13 million last year. In another story, it quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela as saying that no action will be taken against Education Minister Owen Bonnici after the court found him guilty of breaching protesters’ right to freedom of expression by ordering the clearing of the Daphne memorial in Valletta.

The Malta Independent reports on the fact that the Prime Minister’s office answered no questions about former minister Konrad Mizzi’s €80,000-a-year contract that was terminated earlier this week. In another story, it says the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry is planning to meet the government to redraft the rules of the Individual Investor Programme, also known as the Golden Visa Scheme.

In-Nazzjon leads with the recordings heard in court on Thursday in which “Keith” and “Kenneth of Castille” were mentioned during the compilation of evidence against alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech. In another court story, it reports on the court judgment yesterday over the clearing of the Daphne makeshift memorial. The final story is about the departure of the UK from the European Union on Friday.

L-Orizzont leads with a story about the arrest of three men over the BOV robbery while in another story it quotes Culture Minister Jose Herrera expressing satisfaction that the proposed Pieta` hotel was turned down by the Planning Authority on Thursday.