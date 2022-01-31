The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Mata reports that tax returns submitted by Vitals Global Healthcare are being investigated by the Tax Compliance Unit. It also reports that the LESA law enforcement agency will continue with its cases against individuals fined for breaching quarantine regulations despite a magistrate’s decision it has no legal power to enforce the rules.

The Malta Independent says that according to the Planning Authority, there are over 5,000 enforcement notices linked to illegal development. It also reports on the inauguration of the Central Link road project.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Sunday urging all to work for change. It also reports that Maltese Archbishop George Frendo has returned from his posting in Albania.

L-orizzont leads with the inauguration of the Central Link project. In another story it quotes the police saying crimes based on gender are taken very seriously,