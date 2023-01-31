The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

The front pages are dominated by shocking evidence in court during the compilation of evidence against Jeremie Camilleri, the motorist who allegedly rammed into and killed a young Turkish woman at random.

Times of Malta reports how an hour before driving his BMW, Camilleri wrote to his former girlfriend telling her he was a psychopath and proud criminal and she would hear about him on the news. The Malta Independent and L-orizzont lead with similar headlines.

In-Nazzjon says the victim, Pelin Kaya, was identified on site by her boyfriend.

In other stories, L-orizzont says economic sentiment has improved in Malta.

In-Nazzjon reports that the Chamber of Advocates criticised a conversation which the prime minister had with a magistrate.

The Malta Independent says ADPD has called on the Council for the Administration of Justice to take action over the reported conversation.