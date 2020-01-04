Times of Malta reports that less money was donated to charity and political parties over the festive season, with some suggesting that the political crisis may have been partly responsible.

The Malta Independent reports that Enemalta has assured members of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) that recent power cuts were "an exceptional case", during a meeting on Friday.

L-Orizzont quotes General Workers' Union (GWU) head Josef Bugeja describing the meeting between Enemalta and the MCESD as "useful and informative".

In-Nazzjon also leads with the power cuts, citing stakeholders who say the situation has had a negative impact on families and businesses.

