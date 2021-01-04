The following are the top stories in Mata's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta says the coming few days are crucial for the reopening of schools later this week. Talks resume today between the Malta Union of Teachers and the government. The current COVID-19 situation is seen as under control, but both sides are keeping a close eye on a possible spike of new cases.

The Malta Independent reports how Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday that Malta appears to satisfy requirements to avoid being greylisted by Moneyval for money laundering breaches. It also says that 12% of household expenditure in 2019 went on food and non-alcoholic beverages.

l-orizzont quotes the secretary of the Gozo Tourism Association as saying the past weekend was seen as the best in Gozo for the past year. It also says Leo Brincat, the Maltese member of the European Court of Auditors, is compiling reports on various aspects of migration, including the border agency and the situation in Greece and Italy.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the people need mature politicians able to give good leadership.