The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

The front pages continue to be dominated by the murder of a Polish woman in Sliema early on Sunday.

Times of Malta reports how the murder suspect has been referred to a mental hospital.

The Malta Independent says the suspect told the police he was taken over by the devil.

In-Nazzjon reports that the woman was raped and strangled.

l-orizzont features reactions by women's groups to Paulina Dembska's murder.

In other stories, In-Nazzjon gives prominence to the PN's call for the introduction of COVID-19 self-testing kits.

The Malta Independent says a policeman has asked not to testify in the trial of Vincent Muscat over the 2010 HSBC hold-up and shoot-out after having suffered post-traumatic stress disorder.