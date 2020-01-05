The following are the top stories in some of Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports how a former non-executive director at Pilatus Bank had slammed a ‘crazy’ €100,000 transaction between Keith Schembri and his auditor Brian Tonna.

The newspaper also reports that Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne remains the favourite to become prime minister, according to the latest internal poll commissioned by his team. Labour Party members vote to elect a new leader on Saturday.

MaltaToday says a lawyer who was murdered in Birkirkara in 2015 had loaned the directors of More supermarket €750,000 interest-free. The newspaper also says that Chris Fearne's lead in the Labour leadership battle has been eroded by a resurgent Robert Abela.

The Malta Independent quotes Chris Fearne saying he would have gotten rid of then chief of staff Keith Schembri and then minister Konrad Mizzi once the Panama Papers were revealed.

It-Torċa gives prominence to comments it was given by former minister Konrad Mizzi, who said that together with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat he had worked to give the people a better standard of living. In other stories, the newspaper reports mourners' comments during the funeral of a seven-year-old boy killed in a tragic accident last week. It also reports on a new government scheme for affordable housing.

Il-Mument leads with claims that the brother of Labour leadership contender Chris Fearne was in business with the son of one of the accused in the oil procurement scandal of 2012. It also quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying that he does not expect anything to change within the Labour Party after a new leader is elected.

KullĦadd says a survey has shown that the majority of people believe Joseph Muscat brought a positive change to their lives.

Illum says the Labour leadership contestants had again spurned former minister Konrad Mizzi. It also says their debate on Xarabank has boosted Robert Abela.