The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that Sliema football club players were unpaid for three months as a club sponsor, also behind a big donations pledge to Dar tal-Providenza, struggles to shift funds.

The newspaper also carries comments by Health Minister Chris Fearne explaining the COVID-19 vaccines rollout. He says that by May, the last cohort of people, those aged under 55, will receive invitations to get the jab.

The Malta Independent quotes Adrian Delia saying an audit firm carried out a due diligence exercise before the Catco Group donation to Dar tal-Providenza. It also quotes the president of the nurses' union saying the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is not due to a lack of human resources.

l-orizzont says the vaccination of elderly people in homes will take a month. It also reports that the business community is eagerly waiting for the issue of new government vouchers.

In-Nazzjon leads with concern by the doctors' union over the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. It also reports that the number of virus victims has risen to 222.