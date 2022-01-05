The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

The newspapers all give prominence to the vigil for Paulina Dembska, the 29-year-old Polish woman who was murdered in Sliema on Sunday, and the death of cancer specialist Victor Calvagna, almost a week after he was hit by a car.

Times of Malta says Dembska's mother told those who attended the vigil: Pray for our daughter.

The newspaper also reports that, within weeks, the Court Services Agency received 394 requests from people who wanted to remove their court judgments from the public domain.

Malta Today asks whether the prime minister's decision to co-opt MPs instead of going for casual elections meant widening the talent pool in the House, or promoting loyalists.

The Malta Independent reports that a survey shows catering establishments had lower sales at Christmas but a better New Year's Eve.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a press conference where the Nationalist Party demanded action against rising inflation.

l-orizzont reports that the mental state of the aggressor in Sunday's murder could be a factor as to if and when he is arraigned.