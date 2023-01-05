The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that two Transport Malta enforcement officers have been charged with a raft of crimes in connection with the assault of a man lying on the ground last October.

Separately the newspaper reports that former parliamentary speaker and Labour candidate Myriam Spiteri Debono is one of three people the Nationalist Party is proposing as the next standards commissioner.

The Malta Independent leads with news that the government will make changes to the abortion bill by clarifying that viable fetuses must be born.

It separately reports on Malta's membership of the United Nations' Security Council.

In-Nazzjon reports on the issue of out-of-stock medicine, claiming the government has no solution that would put patients' minds at rest over the matter.

L-orizzont meanwhile publishes news that boys aged 12 and up are now eligible for the HPV vaccine.