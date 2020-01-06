The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the PL has been formally asked to investigate alleged tampering in the register of eligible voters ahead of the leadership election.

The Malta Independent reports on the national protest held on Sunday under the heading 'First 20202 national protest calls for justice, end to corruption'.

L-orizzont says there was an increase in sales over the New Year and hotels and restaurants were satisfied with the season.

In-Nazzjon leads with Adrian Delia's call for investigation into the activities of Karl Cini at Castille.