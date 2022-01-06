The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that the police have questioned members of the River of Love over main suspect Abner Aquilina, who attended some meetings. The newspaper also reports on a surge in the prices of COVID-10 self-testing kits found on the black market.

The Malta Independent reports how the parents of the Polish woman murdered in Sliema on Sunday got the grim news from the media. The newspaper also quotes Air Malta saying it is operationally impossible to segregate passengers at airport check-in.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to the plea bargain by Darren Debono, one of the men accused of a 2010 attempted hold-up on HSBC bank, in exchange for evidence against his co-accused. It also gives prominence to a PN press conference about the way the government is squandering public funds.

l-orizzont's main story is about food shortages being suffered by Filipinos in the wake of a major typhoon. It also quotes the president of the Local Councils' Association saying extremism by women's organisations is doing more harm than good. He insisted that Sunday's murder was not the fault of men in general, as some were making it out to be.