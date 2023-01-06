The funeral of Pope Benedict XVI, held on Thursday at the Vatican, dominates the front pages of local newspapers this Friday.

Times of Malta leads with a photo of Pope Francis in front of Benedict’s coffin, with the headline ‘Benedict laid to rest’. The newspaper also reports that former speaker and Labour electoral candidate Myriam Spiteri Debono is not interested in serving as Commissioner for Standards in Public Life.

The Malta Independent writes that ‘Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by Pope Francis’. The newspaper also writes that workers laid off by folding gaming firm Genesis are still owed unpaid wages.

L-Orizzont writes that Pope Francis “appeared frail” as he presided over his predecessor’s funeral. The newspaper also gives prominence to news that €1 million in LESA fines are to be pumped into community projects.

In-Nazzjon leads with “Final farewell to Benedict XVI”. The newspaper also gives prominence to a pro-life group shooting down the government’s plans to amend an abortion bill, and also writes that the government does not consider a medicines shortage “a priority”.