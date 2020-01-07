The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta quotes an Enemalta spokesman saying that short power cuts may continue in the coming weeks as engineers work to repair the interconnector. It also reports how the gap between Chris Fearne and Robert Abela in the Labour leadership contest has narrowed.

The Malta Independent quotes Transport Minister Ian Borg saying that Chris Fearne had not promised him anything in their reported pact of support.

l-orizzont says the Civil Court has told Infrastructure Malta to go ahead with the Central Link project, after objections by NGOs.

In-Nazzjon picks up a Times of Malta story about a protest by Robert Abela in the Labour leadership contest, saying that the Pl had confirmed 'circumstances' in the election process.