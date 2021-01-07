The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports how a mob stormed the US Congress as Donald Trump was accused of staging a coup on Wednesday.

The newspaper also reports that state school teachers will go on strike on Thursday and Friday over COVID-19 concerns.

The Malta Independent leads with the approval of the Moderna vaccine by the EU medicines agency. It also reports that PN leader Bernard Grech only learnt of the Catco donation to Dar tal-Providenza after it was made.

l-orizzont says Health Minister Chris Fearne has not ruled out further restrictions if the COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. It also reports that the number of virus cases hit a new record.

In-Nazzjon leads with the announcement of a two-day teachers' strike. It also says Robert Abela is showing insensitivity and arrogance as virus numbers continue to rise.