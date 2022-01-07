These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Friday.

Times of Malta gives prominence to news that Darren Debono it-Topo will serve 10 years in jail after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors over his role in a failed HSBC Bank hold-up.

The newspaper also reports that the electoral commission is planning to set up drive-through voting booths for the upcoming general election, to be used by voters in COVID-19 quarantine.

The Malta Independent leads with archbishop Charles Scicluna formally warning David Muscat, a priest who said that being gay is worse than being possessed by the devil.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news from the HSBC hold-up case, noting that Debono will serve 10-and-a-half years in prison after admitting to the crime.

In-Nazzjon writes that the tourism sector needs more help to make up for pandemic losses.

The newspaper also writes that this year’s carnival will not be the traditional one people are familiar with, due to the pandemic.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to the archbishop’s decision to discipline Fr Muscat, with the archbishop apologising on the priest’s behalf. The outcome in the HSBC heist court case, with Debono jailed, also makes this newspaper’s front page.