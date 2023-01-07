These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that two directors of the former textiles firm Leisure Clothing have been jailed for six years each for human trafficking.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a case filed by Andrea Prudente, who was denied a pregnancy termination in Malta. The court heard that “there was a possibility that Prudente’s baby could live,” the paper reports.

The Times also pays tribute to Italian football legend Gianluca Vialli, who died on Friday following a battle with cancer.

The Malta Independent also focuses on these two court cases but flips their precedence, with the Prudente case taking top billing and Leisure Clothing as a secondary article on its front page.

The newspaper dedicates its front-page photo to the funeral of the late Labour MP Silvio Parnis, who died on Wednesday.

L-Orizzont leads with Parnis’ funeral, writing that the MP “had the vocation to serve and make the world a better place”.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the Leisure Clothing judgement.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to highlighting how its reporting several years ago had helped expose human trafficking and exploitation at Leisure Clothing.