The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with testimony by former Police Commissioner John Rizzo that the police in his time investigated all reports from the FIAU. The newspaper also reports that a temporary in-patients section has been set up at the hospital because of the winter flu.

MaltaToday reports how former commissioner Rizzo testified that then chief of staff Keith Schembri denied him a post in the Security Service.

The Malta Independent also reports from the public inquiry, quoting Speaker Anġlu Farrugia saying he never supported Joseph Muscat.

In-Nazzjon leads with the same comments, quoting Dr Farrugia as saying he was uncomfortable with certain people at Labour HQ and was never among Joseph Muscat's favourites.

l-orizzont quotes John Rizzo as saying that as soon as Labour was elected, Prime Minister Muscat asked him about Daphne Caruana Galizia. The newspaper also gives prominence to the last Cabinet meeting presided by Joseph Muscat.