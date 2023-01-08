The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says discussions are taking place to introduce an 18% VAT on aesthetic procedures, which could see a sharp increase in the cost of interventions like botox, varicose vein treatment or even teeth whitening.

In another story, the newspaper says the victim of November’s Kirkop fireworks factory blast is yet to be released for burial as investigators await DNA tests to confirm his identity.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes PN MP Claudette Buttigieg saying that some Labour MPs are going through a difficult time with the government’s abortion law.

Il-Mument also leads with the abortion bill saying the father of a Labour MP says his son was forced and threatened to vote in favour.

Malta Today says the Gozo airfield is set to be approved without an impact study.

Illum says that the new waste collection scheme is not accompanied by any sort of enforcement.

It-Torċa speaks to a parent who has not seen his son for nine years because of parental alienation.

Kullħadd says European Commission research has found the Maltese economic sentiment at the best levels since August.