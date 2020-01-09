The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how 480 migrants were evacuated after a major fire in a Marsa detention centre on Wednesday. It also reports that the phone of former chief of staff Keith Schembri went offline just before his arrest.

The Malta Independent says Enemalta is in talks with insurers over the interconnector damage. It also quotes Finance Minister Edward Scicluna saying Malta wants a fair playing field but will not give up its tax regime.

In-Nazzjon says PN leader Adrian Delia has asked the Commissioner of Standards to investigate Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's visit to Dubai.

l-orizzont reports that the police have launched an investigation after the major fire at the Marsa migrants' centre