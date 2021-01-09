These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that schools will reopen as normal on Monday after teachers called off a two-day strike.

The newspaper also reports that the race to fill Edward Scicluna’s vacated PL seat in parliament is now a three-horse race, with Charles Azzopardi, Gavin Gulia and Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando all in the running.

The Malta Independent dedicates its front page to rising COVID-19 cases, writing that the number of active cases in the country has surpassed 2,000 once again.

L-Orizzont leads with news of the deal reached between the government the Malta Union of Teachers, while it dedicates its front page to a man charged with firing a rifle in Cospicua. The man denies the charges.

In-Nazzjon leads with news of the cancelled teachers’ strike, saying schools will reopen “with many conditions after pressure from MUT”. The newspaper also gives prominence to the PN’s reaction to that matter.