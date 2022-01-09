The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says it could be weeks before Abner Aquilina is declared fit to stand trial over the gruesome killing in Sliema last weekend as he continues to receive heavy medication for his psychiatric diagnosis.

In another story, the newspaper says the murder has sparked a surge in demand for self-defence classes, especially from women.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes Labour MP Oliver Scicluna saying that politicians should not be afraid to speak about favour requests for fear of losing votes.

Malta Today says that MP David Thake’s business filed no accounts for 10 years and has a €550,000 VAT bill.

Illum says that a contractor was paid thousands of euros in promises of sale but left his clients empty-handed.

It-Torċa speaks to a member of the clergy who says that in the case of Fr David Muscat, mistakes were allowed to happen because action was not taken immediately.

Il-Mument leads with the PN’s proposal to turn the Daphne Caruana Galizia recommendations into law.

Kullħadd reports about an increase in requests for Enemalta services with the company providing nearly 1,000 new services last year.