The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation saw an increase of 44 per cent in referrals last month, despite a drastic decline in donations.

Separately, it reports that seven years after losing their daughter in a traffic accident, the parents of Johanna Boni are still longing for justice and closure.

The Malta Independent reports that the government is in the process of amending the prostitution legal reforms.

Meanwhile, In-Nazzjon leads with news that an 'international fraudster' of Maltese descent has won a court battle. It separately reports on the traditional re-enactment of the epiphany in Għajnsielem.

L-orizzont also reports on the annual re-enactment, however, it leads its front page with farmers' concern about large projects on agricultural land.