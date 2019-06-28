These are the stories which made it to the front pages of Monday's newspapers:

Times of Malta shows aerial footage to prove that tents are being set up in Comino in spite of a decision for the campground to be cleared. It also reports that the Childen's Commissioner is avoiding the controversy over the 'preborns' rights.

The Malta Independent carries an interview with MHRA president Tony Zahra in which he says that a tunnel to Gozo would deter tourists, not attract them to the sister island. It also reports on a tweet by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi warning Justice Minister Owen Bonnici that he knew what the government knew about Daphne Caruana's Galizia's assassination and that the truth would eventually emerge.

