The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says heat-sensing cameras, new safety protocols, and some 120 sanitising stations have been set up at the airport as flights to a selection on COVID-19-safe countries resume. In another story, the newspaper says a court heard that the police sergeant allegedly behind the overtime racket by members of the traffic police section had always reassured officers that they only needed to be on standby while doing extra duty.

L-Orizzont also leads with a court report on the traffic police overtime racket saying officers were paid thousands of euros in overtime they did not work.

Malta Today says 700,000 tourists are expected to visit Malta by the end of the year.

The Malta Independent says the Finance Minister has denied that Malta is seeking a six-month extension for the Moneyval review.

In-Nazzjon celebrates it’s 50th anniversary with an editorial comment on its front page.