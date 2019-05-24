The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with a #Timestalk interview in which Louis Galea says it was a mistake to let PN members vote for the leader. Dr Galea has been appointed by PN leader Adrian Delia to lead a reform of the party. Membership voting was first introduced two years ago when Dr Delia was elected.

Times of Malta also highlights remarks in parliament by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo about a man who lived in a van for seven months.

MaltaToday quotes the Notarial Council saying the new rent law gives the Housing Authority the power to search residences. It also reports how a woman on Tuesday was accused of the attempted murder of her daughter.

In-Nazzjon says Adrian Delia on Tuesday listed proposals to ease the housing and rental crises when he spoke on the new rent law in parliament.

l-orizzont leads with a call for government action over prostitution, which, an NGO expert said, leads to exploitation. It also quotes minister Michael Falzon saying the rent laws reform should not be a political football.