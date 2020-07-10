These are the leading stories in local newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that President George Vella met PN MPs on Thursday evening as the effort to oust Adrian Delia as Opposition leader gained new momentum with the nomination of Therese Comodini Cachia as his replacement.

The Malta Independent refers to comments by a "hurt and angered" Delia who vowed to stay on as party and Opposition leader. In a separate article the newspaper reports that there were 20,000 passenger movements in one week since the airport reopened.

L-Orizzont draws parallels between the PN and a ship with two captains, while in a separate article it says that Airmalta was seeing a gradual increase in bookings.

In-Nazzjon also refers to Delia's comments on Thursday evening, quoting him saying that this was not the time for internal bickering.