The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday. The front pages are dominated by the health minister's announcement banning all travellers to Malta except those having a vaccine certificate.

Times of Malta reports how the ban comes into force on Wednesday and language schools will be closed.

In-Nazzjon points out that there have been 176 new COVID-19 cases in three days.

In other stories, Times of Malta and The Malta Independent report how most businesses expect greylisting to impact the economy.

In-Nazzjon says the PN general council opens in Gozo on Saturday afternoon.

l-orizzont says three persons seek help from the Victim Support Agency every day.