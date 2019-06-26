The following are the main stories in the newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how petitioners who had called for a no-confidence vote in PN leader Adrian Delia have cried foul over how matters are being handled by the party. The newspaper also reports how the VAT lottery was won by the same player five times in eight months.

In-Nazzjon quotes Adrian Delia saying the new rent law will not solve any of the problems which the current government itself created. The newspaper also features the PN reaction to the petitioners who cried foul, saying the General Council follows established and transparent rules.

l-orizzont says the court has issued a decree in favour of the General Workers' Union in the case over use of the Workers' Memorial Building, which the union built on public land in Valletta. In another story, the newspaper also focuses on the growth of the financial services industry.

The Malta Independent says successful Labour candidate Josianne Cutajar declared to have spent most in the European Parliament campaign. PD candidate Cami Appelgren spent nothing.