These are the leading stories in local newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that PN MPs are awaiting the President's verdict on the nomination of Therese Comodini Cachia as Adrian Delia's replacement. It also quotes experts saying Delia must be replaced after no confidence vote.

The Malta Independent says reconciliation efforts within the PN had failed because of hardheadedness by both sides. In a separate article the newspaper reports Prime Minister Robert Abela saying he did not discuss Yorgen Fenech in meeting with Adrian Delia.

L-Orizzont says some within the PN are urging Adrian Delia to stop down while others are telling him to get rid of the "rebels". In a separate story, the newspaper gives details on a reform at the farmers' market.

In-Nazzjon gives an overview of the latest developments within the PN, including a full statement by Adrian Delia and an update on the president's meetings with MPs.