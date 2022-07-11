The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how plans to carry out a dangerous raid on Daphne Caruana Galizia’s suspected killers were leaked to the “underworld” according to one of the suspect’s former lawyers.

Separately the newspaper also reports that one out of every three people in Malta who can work from home go to the office instead, according to an EU-wide survey.

The Malta Independent says the government has remained silent on the amount that AUM will be compensated for, when it comes to PA and architect fees. Separately, it refers to PN leader Bernard Grech's call to trust parents' decision on IVF genetic testing.

In-Nazzjon also refers to Grech's comments on IVF. The PN leader on Sunday said the party had voted in favour of couples and human lives. The newspaper also notes an increase of 6.7% in construction prices.

L-orizzont carries an interview with Ruth Sciberras, who chairs the positive upbringing taskforce, while it also publishes comments by Minister Julia Farrugia who said action will be taken against sellers who do not mark prices on products.