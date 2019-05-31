These are the stories which made it to the front pages of Friday's newspapers:

The confirmation by the Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela that an inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia would be held within three months was the top story on Times of Malta, which also reported that 16,000 non-EU foreign nationals had so far applied to work in Malta this year.

L-Orizzont reports on the selection of Riccarda Darmanin as a section secretary, and quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne saying that medicines could be cheaper if there were an EU-wide effort.

The Malta Independent says that the Tourism Ministry refused to answer a Freedom of Information request about Konrad Mizzi's visits to Dubai. It also quotes an industry source's criticism of the Dragonara Casino deal, saying that the public had been short-changed.

In-Nazzjon outlines the Opposition's stand on the rent laws, and warns that criminality is on the rise in Gozo.