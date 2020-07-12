The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says staunch Adrian Delia’s supporters are mounting pressure on a Nationalist Party executive committee meeting on Tuesday to expel dissenting MPs in reaction to their decision to declare they have no confidence in the party leader. The newspaper also says, in another story, that the battle over Delia’s political future may end up before the Constitutional Court.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says rebel PN MPs believe Delia will be kicked out by the party’s general council.

Kullħadd says the Constitution indicates the need of a new party for a new Opposition leader to lead the Opposition.

Illum says the PN is awaiting the President’s decision on Delia’s future.

Il-Mument says the PN’s executive will be meeting on Tuesday.

Malta Today says the Attorney General’s plea bargain to il-Koħħu in the Daphne Caruana Galia murder case was leaked to the middleman.

It-Torċa says confidence is being shown in the resilient Maltese economy.