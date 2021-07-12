The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

All newspapers lead their front page with a photo of the Italian football team celebrating after Italy won the UEFA Euro 2020 final on penalties against England at Wembley Stadium in London.

In its main story, Times of Malta meanwhile reports that the coronavirus pandemic hit the brakes on local population growth in 2020, resulting in the smallest increase in a decade of just 0.3 per cent.

Times of Malta also reports that two-thirds of children aged 12 to 15 have been administered a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since invitations were sent out at the end of June.

The Malta Independent reports on the government's plan to revamp existing industrial zones through an investment of €470 million.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday reiterated his call for national unity and urged people to join forces with PN to work for the good of the country.

L-Orizzont publishes an interview with recently appointed deputy police commissioner Alexandra Mamo, and in a separate piece the newspaper reports on how a man was jailed two months for failing to turn up to court when summoned.