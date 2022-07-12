The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that the government is being urged to allow refugees to vote and give them jobs in research findings that includes the publication of detailed accounts.

The newspaper also reports over 60s will soon be offered the second booster of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Malta Independent says recommendations put forward by the OECD are calling for parliament’s committee for standards in public life should be composed by non-MPs and should be chaired by a retired judge appointed by all political parties. In a second story, the newspaper says the Naxxar council wants an application for a caravan site suspended.

Il-Mument says a state visit by the president of Croatia kicked off on Monday while it also reports a worker was caught between two containers while working at the Freeport. It also says the PN is urging the government to discuss works on Floriana's Saint Anne street with residents.

l-orrizzont reports about investments in the education sector as well as on the importance of parents staying in the workforce so that poverty is reduced.