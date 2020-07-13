The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says that the future of Adrian Delia as opposition leader continues to hang in the balance and is inching closer to the constitutional court, with dissenting PN MPs expressing frustration at the lack of a decision on the matter by President George Vella.

In another story, it reports how the authorities are considering switching to hydrogen as the EU called on Malta to reconsider a gas pipeline.

The Malta Independent reports about a possible issue with the PN’s statute to oust Adrian Delia. In a secondary story, it says flight travellers have expressed concern about the lack of social distancing while travelling to Malta.

In-Nazzjon reports on a fire that killed 68-year-old Anna Spiteri at her home in St Julian’s early on Sunday morning. It also says Prime Minister Robert Abela delivered a partisan speech on Sunday but failed to speak about the Auditor’s damning report about the deal to hand over the management of three State hospitals to a private firm.

L-Orizzont leads with a story about Prime Minister Robert Abela’s views on the problems afflicting the PN. In another story it says President George Vella was being criticised ahead of his decision on the future of Adrian Delia as opposition leader. In its final story, the newspaper says that the court will today start hearing the case against John Woods, accused of killing his partner several years ago.