The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Brussels has raised concerns that a ban on non-vaccinated travellers entering Malta could be discriminatory. In another story, the newspaper says the English language teaching sector will lose between €35 and €40 million in revenue as a result of the government’s decision to close schools, which also spells uncertainty for the 12,000 students currently in Malta to learn English.

The Malta Independent also leads with the EU’s concern about Malta’s decision to ban unvaccinated travellers.

L-Orizzont says there have been 576 new COVID-19 cases in a week.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party has appealed for a meeting of parliament’s economic affairs committee to discuss Malta’s greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force.