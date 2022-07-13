The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that new fathers will have 10 days of paternity leave, as opposed to the current two days as of August 2 when the EU Work-Life Balance Directive comes into force.

The newspaper also reports that inflammation and cardiac injury markers were still high in COVID-19 patients five months after contracting the virus, according to a local study.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont also report on the 10 days paternity leave directive.

Additionally, The Malta Independent also reports that the Malta Police Force is in the process of issuing international arrest warrants linked to Pilatus Bank.

Meanwhile L-orizzont reports that the rate of the EU's economic growth is expected to drop by more than 1%.

In-Nazzjon reports on a PN press conference during which spokespeople for the party warned that the government had not come up with a solution to increasing prices.