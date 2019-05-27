These are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that monitoring body Moneyval is expected to deliver a poor assessment of Malta’s anti-money laundering regime.

MaltaToday reports that Malta's attempt at getting UN sanctions on suspected fuel smugglers Darren and Gordon Debono were thwarted by a last-minute veto from the Russian government.



The Malta Independent says Prime Minister will nominate both equality minister Helena Dalli and finance minister Edward Scicluna to the European Commission.



Il-Mument leads with a report on a meeting of the PN executive on Tuesday to continue discussing a General Council meeting to be held on July 27, in which Adrian Delia's leadership is set to be voted upon.



Illum reports estate agents concerns over the property market slowing to a virtual halt in recent weeks, amid new construction sector regulations.



Kullħadd reports that 1,000 families have started benefiting from a new 50 to 60 per cent subsidy on rents.

It-Torċa says medical marijuana producer EMMAC Life Sciences has begun works on a major manufacturing facility in Malta.