The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the president on Monday said he could not remove the opposition leader, a decision welcomed by Adrian Delia but slammed by the majority group of dissident Nationalist MPs as being in breach of the constitution after they had passed a vote of no confidence in him. In another story, it reports from court that Charlene Farrugia, whose remains were found in a wartime shelter at a Floriana ditch, was stabbed and dismembered inside a St Paul’s Bay apartment after an argument.

L-Orizzont says John Paul Woods, the man accused of Farrugia’s murder, had admitted to killing the woman.

The Malta Independent says Delia’s position as opposition leader is safe as the President will not remove him.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report of Delia’s speech after the president's announcement reiterating his determination to continue to work for all Maltese and Gozitans.