The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the European Commission has urged the island to reduce the time it takes to conduct high-level corruption investigations and complete court proceedings.

Separately, it reports that the family of an 83-year-old man who went missing from St Vincent de Paul Residence more than two weeks ago have lambasted the police for what they say is their failure to dedicate enough resources to conduct an effective and uninterrupted search.

The Malta Independent also reports on the nomination of Mario Grech and three women to the office that vets bishop nominations.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech that prime minister Robert Abela does not want to consult over the nomination of the Ombudsman and Standards Commissioner.

L-orizzont reports on the GWU's welcoming of the implementation of the work-life balance directive in Malta and separately warns of a heatwave that is meant to hit next week.