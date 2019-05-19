These are the stories which made it to the front pages of Monday's newspapers:

Times of Malta reports on the fact that a number of Satabank clients are still waiting for their money to be returned, even as the bank itself has been fined. It also carries an explanation as to why a change in the wording of a vote of confidence in Adrian Delia could work in his favour.

The Malta Independent carries a statement from Mater Dei Hospital in which it denies that any emergency patients were turned away because of payment issues. It also quotes an economist saying that it was difficult to determine when property prices would stabilise because there were so many factors involved.

In-Nazzjon features the comments made by Opposition Leader Adrian Delia in The Sunday Times of Malta, in which he said that these were testing times for the party. It also features an inspirational piece by Oliver Friggieri, who analyses what is happening within the party.

In L-Orizzont's main story, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat explains how he would take a stand on immigration that was in the nation's best interest. It also carries an interview with a woman who had 'textured' breast implants and developed cancer.