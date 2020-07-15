The internal strife within the National Party dominated the front pages on Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta speaks on the fresh challenge faced by Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia on Tuesday night as members of the party executive pushed for him to put his party leadership to the vote.

The Malta Independent also leads with the late-night debate on the future of the PN leadership.

Likewise, Malta Today says Delia faced the PN executive after being confirmed opposition leader.

In-Nazzjon leads with Delia’s statement that he will continue to respect the vote of paid-up party members who elected him to serve a whole legislature.

L-Orizzont describes the internal situation within the Nationalist Party as “a civil war”.

Another story making it to the front pages of the English language newspaper is the lost agreement secretary signed between the government and the investors behind Vitals Global Healthcare with Times of Malta saying this has now been located and submitted to the auditor general.